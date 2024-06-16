Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $9.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEAT. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.56 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,520,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 223,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

