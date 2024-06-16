Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,213,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,677,000 after acquiring an additional 86,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 388,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,925,000 after acquiring an additional 122,233 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,634,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after acquiring an additional 29,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 114,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO opened at $112.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.39 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

