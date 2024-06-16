Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,045 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 441.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6,423.9% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OGE opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 84.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

