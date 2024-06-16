Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 642 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unilever Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE UL opened at $56.22 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Unilever
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.