Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $27,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

