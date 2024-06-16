Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,144 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $223.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

