Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 841 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,926,000 after purchasing an additional 84,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,074,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,001,000 after purchasing an additional 211,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 992,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,618,000 after buying an additional 71,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,282,000 after buying an additional 89,816 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 4,586.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 700,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,982,000 after buying an additional 685,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $31.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.07.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. Research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRME has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

