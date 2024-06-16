Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 731,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,137,000 after purchasing an additional 577,015 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 115,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 56,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 349,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,725,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,371,000 after purchasing an additional 673,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $47.57 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

