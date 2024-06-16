Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Equity Residential by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.41.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average is $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

