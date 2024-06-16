Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,200 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Volkswagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has an average rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $12.01 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $81.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6401 dividend. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

