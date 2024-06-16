W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Stock Price Up 1.9%

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.83). 67,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 169,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.80 ($0.81).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £448.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1,083.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 0.96.

W.A.G payment solutions plc operates integrated payments and mobility platform that focuses on the commercial road transportation industry primary in Europe. It offers various services, including Energy and Toll payment solutions; Tax refund and Fleet management services; smart navigation and location-based services; and other services, such as parking, washing, truck-repair, freight ferry booking, pre and post-paid payment card, roadside assistance, cross-border currency exchange services, insurance, and eurowag cash services.

