WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 633,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 379,487 shares.The stock last traded at $13.74 and had previously closed at $13.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WKME. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WKME

WalkMe Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 43.53% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.10 million.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at $6,083,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 6.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 114.1% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at $884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.