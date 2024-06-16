Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $198,916,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after buying an additional 4,016,888 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after buying an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,232.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,010.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,538,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after buying an additional 1,489,034 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.24 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

