Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.3% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $8,383,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 56,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $203.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.25.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

