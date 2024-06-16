Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,383,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 56,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $203.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

