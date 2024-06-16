Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.47

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.47 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 46.58 ($0.59). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 45.75 ($0.58), with a volume of 391,048 shares changing hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.64) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.
