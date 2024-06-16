Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.47

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.47 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 46.58 ($0.59). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 45.75 ($0.58), with a volume of 391,048 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.64) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.42 million, a PE ratio of -351.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.30.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

