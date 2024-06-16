Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on W. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.83.

Wayfair stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 3.39. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,155.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,155.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $59,610.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,807.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,664 shares of company stock worth $4,224,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 94,540 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $1,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,281,000 after acquiring an additional 386,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 297,235 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 8,977.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

