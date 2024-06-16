WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Shares Down 6.8%

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 3,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 1,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

WCF Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

Get WCF Bancorp alerts:

WCF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.