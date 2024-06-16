Wealth Forward LLC Invests $439,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Wealth Forward LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $266.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.26 and a 200-day moving average of $248.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $268.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.