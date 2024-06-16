Wealth Forward LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 115,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 7.5% of Wealth Forward LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,785,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,168,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 87,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
