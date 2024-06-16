WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC opened at $78.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.