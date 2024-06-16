Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WELL. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

NYSE WELL opened at $104.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.02. Welltower has a 12 month low of $75.86 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

