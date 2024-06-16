WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Trading Down 5%

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) fell 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $164.69 and last traded at $165.89. 79,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 671,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W lowered shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

WESCO International Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock worth $303,728,784 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth about $543,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 74.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

