Westaim (CVE:WED) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.90

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.90 and traded as high as C$4.13. Westaim shares last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 42,319 shares.
Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on Westaim from C$5.20 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, April 1st.
Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.12 million during the quarter. Westaim had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 78.98%. On average, analysts expect that The Westaim Co. will post 0.4515442 earnings per share for the current year.
The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.
