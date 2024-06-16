Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WSTRF opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 1,979.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

