Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.51

Shares of Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.32. Western Uranium & Vanadium shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 20,780 shares trading hands.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 1,979.94%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

