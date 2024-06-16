Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in May

Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,666,300 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 22,474,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,681.0 days.

Westpac Banking Stock Up 0.4 %

WEBNF stock opened at C$17.77 on Friday. Westpac Banking has a one year low of C$12.75 and a one year high of C$18.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.34.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

