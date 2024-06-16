Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in May

Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,666,300 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 22,474,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,681.0 days.
Westpac Banking Stock Up 0.4 %
WEBNF stock opened at C$17.77 on Friday. Westpac Banking has a one year low of C$12.75 and a one year high of C$18.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.34.
