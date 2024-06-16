Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.18

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$22.18 and last traded at C$22.18, with a volume of 33386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.55.

WTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of C$84.76 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.4634921 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

