Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 20th

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, June 20th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 20th.

WHLR stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.42. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $226.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bandera Partners LLC owned approximately 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

