WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 93.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.8%.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WHF opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,976,258 shares in the company, valued at $48,311,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WhiteHorse Finance

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.