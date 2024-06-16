Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Trading Down 1.6%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 138.60 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.77). 534,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 572,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.80).

Wickes Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £332.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,156.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 145.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 147.52.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Wickes Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,166.67%.

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, Design and Installation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden and outdoor space, building supplies, tools, timber, doors, drawer fronts, decorating, flooring and tiles, electrical, hardware and roofing, painting, extensions, loft conversions, driveway, hang a shelf, and joinery and landscaping categories.

Featured Stories

