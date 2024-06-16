William E. Haslam Buys 9,972 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) Director William E. Haslam acquired 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,381.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of RHP stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.10%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
