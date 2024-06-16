WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $266.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $268.21. The company has a market cap of $400.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

