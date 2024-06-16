WNY Asset Management LLC Has $883,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,289,000 after acquiring an additional 186,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after acquiring an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,516,000 after purchasing an additional 169,321 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,023,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $118.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.