WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,784 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,498,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,503,000 after buying an additional 156,127 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,725,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,435,000 after buying an additional 78,589 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $32.10 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

