Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.60

Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC (LON:WPCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.60 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 32.61 ($0.42). Woodford Patient Capital Trust shares last traded at GBX 33.60 ($0.43), with a volume of 1,888,608 shares trading hands.

Woodford Patient Capital Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.60. The company has a market capitalization of £305.30 million and a P/E ratio of 5.33.

Woodford Patient Capital Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, early stage, growth stage, and mature stage investments. These include companies at a pre-revenue and pre-profit stage which have strong intellectual property and technology. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodford Patient Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodford Patient Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.