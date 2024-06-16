Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 145,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

