Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,248 shares during the period. Xenon Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.1% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.68% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $50,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 121,213 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after acquiring an additional 159,562 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,032,000 after acquiring an additional 677,057 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $37.25 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XENE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

