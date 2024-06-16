XP Factory (LON:XPF) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.19). Approximately 313,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,024,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.20).

XP Factory Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £26.62 million, a PE ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.19.

About XP Factory

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

