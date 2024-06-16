Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Shares Down 2.5%

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $7.20. 12,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,781,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Yellow Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $374.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yellow

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yellow stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Free Report) by 1,174,121.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833,626 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 1.60% of Yellow worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

