Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Yext alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on YEXT

Yext Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of YEXT opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $634.48 million, a P/E ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,327,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,026,000 after buying an additional 211,986 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Yext by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,373,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after buying an additional 176,063 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 132,449 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Yext by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,503,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 603,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 25,420 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.