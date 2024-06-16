ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Trading 3.2% Higher

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.24. 337,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 78,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

ZKH Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.66 million during the quarter.

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

