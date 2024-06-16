Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Up to $181.05

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $181.05, but opened at $185.01. Zscaler shares last traded at $184.88, with a volume of 526,039 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of -361.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.90.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Zscaler by 2.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 254,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 133.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $3,877,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 146.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Zscaler by 895.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

