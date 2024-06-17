1,035 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $175.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.81 and its 200-day moving average is $172.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

