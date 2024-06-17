10,827 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Purchased by Gerber LLC

Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,827 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 125,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $5,992,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 100,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,513. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WDC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.44. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $80.47.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

