1,113 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,566,418,000 after buying an additional 682,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,738,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,226,581,000 after buying an additional 224,296 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,389,048,000 after buying an additional 456,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,848,000 after buying an additional 570,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,514,814,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.95. The company has a market cap of $196.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

