1,137,890 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,137,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,603,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $347,827,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $266,143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Veralto by 33,575.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,520,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,318,000 after buying an additional 2,512,791 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $100.75 on Monday. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

