11,393 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $76.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

