11,747 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Creative Planning raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,982,000 after purchasing an additional 910,252 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,536,000 after buying an additional 400,077 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after buying an additional 587,889 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,325,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,104,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,493,000 after buying an additional 55,212 shares during the period.

DFAS stock opened at $59.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.36.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

