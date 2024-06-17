121,127 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FMAY opened at $44.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $574.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

